Pache had surgery to repair his right meniscus Monday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Per Seidman, the team expects Pache to need 4-to-6 weeks to recover from the procedure. Jake Cave and Dalton Guthrie, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, could see an uptick in opportunities while Pache returns to full strength.

