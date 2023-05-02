Pache had surgery to repair his right meniscus Monday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Per Seidman, the team expects Pache to need 4-to-6 weeks to recover from the procedure. Jake Cave and Dalton Guthrie, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, could see an uptick in opportunities while Pache returns to full strength.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Diagnosed with torn meniscus•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Placed on injured list•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Leaves with right knee injury•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: To join PHI on Friday•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Moved to Philadelphia•