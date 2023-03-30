Sanchez (triceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Sanchez was shut down in mid-April because of left triceps soreness, and there is currently no timeline for his 2023 debut.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Shut down with triceps soreness•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Back to Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Serving as 29th man again•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Called up as 29th man•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Sent down Sunday•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Moves to bullpen•