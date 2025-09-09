Duran worked a scoreless frame, allowing two hits and no walks, to collect the save in Monday's 1-0 win against the Mets. He struck out two.

The flamethrowing righty escaped from a jam in which runners were on second and third with one out, fanning the final two batters he faced. Despite almost blowing this save, Duran has been one of the best relievers in the league since joining Philadelphia at the trade deadline, pitching to a 1.32 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 17:0 K:BB in 13.2 innings. Overall, the 27-year-old sports a 1.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 70:18 K:BB across 63 total frames with the Phillies and Twins.