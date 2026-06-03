Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Earns second win Tuesday

Chandler (2-6) earned the win Tuesday against the Astros, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

After allowing a leadoff single in the first inning, Chandler quickly fell behind when Yordan Alvarez launched a two-run homer to give Houston an early advantage. The right-hander continued to work through traffic throughout the outing but managed to avoid any additional crooked numbers. Since the start of May, he has allowed 15 earned runs across 28 innings while posting a 25:16 K:BB. Chandler is currently tied for the MLB lead in walks with 38 and owns an alarming 15.3 percent walk rate this season. Overall, he carries a 4.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 55:38 K:BB across 57 innings and is slated to face Atlanta in his next start.