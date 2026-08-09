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Pirates' Jared Jones: Rough day vs. New York

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jones (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Mets, allowing eight runs on six hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out three.

It was a rough outing for the 25-year-old Jones, who's now lost three straight starts while giving up 11 runs in just seven innings across his last two outings. Jones' ERA is now up to 5.03 through 13 starts (59 innings) this season with a 1.20 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB. He'll look to turn things around his next time out, currently lined up for next week at home against the Red Sox.

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