Priester (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against Cleveland. He struck out two.

Priester started strong with three perfect innings before things unraveled. He gave up three runs over the next two innings before Cleveland tagged him with four runs in the sixth. The 22-year-old threw 47 of 73 pitches for strikes in his MLB debut. If he sticks around for another start, Priester is currently lined up to face the Angels on the road this weekend.