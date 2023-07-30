Seager (thumb) received a cortisone injection Friday and could start swinging a bat within the next couple days, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the injured list July 22 with a sprained right thumb, and he's nearing his return to baseball activities after briefly sporting a splint. Seager initially believed his absence wouldn't last more than two weeks, and a return next weekend against the Marlins still appears possible if he's able to swing with no issues early this week.