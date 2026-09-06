Gore allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over three-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Sunday.

Neither of Gore or Ian Seymour were able to provide much length as starters. The Rays' four-run second inning did much of the damage on Gore's line. He's now allowed 13 runs over his last 23.2 innings across five starts, falling short of the five-inning mark twice in that span. For the season, Gore has a 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 170:63 K:BB across 157.2 innings through 30 starts. He is projected to make his next start at Arizona.