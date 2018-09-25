Guzman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Angels.

Guzman took Felix Pena deep in the second inning to record his 16th home run of the season. He's struggled significantly across the last month, hitting just .233 with four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs scored. The 23-year-old has shown flashes of potential in his rookie campaign, but has also dealt with a 28 percent strikeout rate.

