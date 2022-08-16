site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-yerry-rodriguez-returns-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 16, 2022
at
4:02 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Rangers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Two days after joining the big-league roster for the first time this season, Rodriguez has returned to Triple-A without appearing in a game. The righty appears unlikely to carve out a big-league role for himself in 2022.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/02/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
06/07/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read