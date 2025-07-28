Caballero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Though the Rays remain without Brandon Lowe (foot) and Ha-Seong Kim (back), manager Kevin Cash doesn't appear ready to commit to Caballero in an everyday role in the middle infield just yet. The American League's stolen-base leader will be on the bench for the second straight day Monday, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. The Rays should have a regular spot in the lineup available for the right-handed-hitting Caballero against left-handed pitching, but he may have to settle for more of a timeshare at second base with the lefty-hitting Tristan Gray when Tampa Bay faces righties.