Caminero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Guardians.

Caminero launched a 421-foot solo shot off Gavin Williams in the sixth inning for his 41st homer of the year. The 22-year-old has been on a scorching hot pace since the start of August, blasting 14 home runs in that span, the most in MLB, while batting .298 (37-for-124) with 32 RBI and 25 runs scored. Caminero is up to a .263/.304/.541 slash line with 103 RBI, 85 runs scored and 7 stolen bases through 573 plate appearances and is inching closer toward the Rays' single-season home run record of 46, set by Carlos Pena in 2007.