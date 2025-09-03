Caminero went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a two-RBI double and an RBI single during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Caminero posted his sixth game with more than three RBI this season, and notched multiple hits and RBI for a second straight contest. The third baseman has hit five home runs in his last 10 games, going 14-for-41 (.341) with three doubles and 14 RBI during that stretch. Caminero's sixth-inning homer off Bryan Woo made him the sixth player in baseball to reach the 40 home run milestone in 2025.