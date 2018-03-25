Chirinos was informed Sunday that he earned a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After delivering stellar numbers while splitting time in a starting role between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last season, Chirinos will work as a multi-inning reliever for the Rays, who plan to deploy a four-man rotation this season. While he won't warrant immediate rostering in most deeper mixed settings, Chirinos could be an appealing pickup for fantasy owners looking for ratio stabilization if the right-hander's four-pitch mix plays up out of the bullpen like the Rays anticipate it will.