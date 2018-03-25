Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Wins roster spot
Chirinos was informed Sunday that he earned a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After delivering stellar numbers while splitting time in a starting role between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last season, Chirinos will work as a multi-inning reliever for the Rays, who plan to deploy a four-man rotation this season. While he won't warrant immediate rostering in most deeper mixed settings, Chirinos could be an appealing pickup for fantasy owners looking for ratio stabilization if the right-hander's four-pitch mix plays up out of the bullpen like the Rays anticipate it will.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...