The Red Sox optioned Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
For the second time in a week, Winckowski will be sent back to the minors after giving up exactly six earned runs in a start. His latest outing came Tuesday, when he was lifted after just two innings while entering the rotation for the injured Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder). Brayan Bello (groin) was activated from the 15-day injured list in advance of his start Wednesday and looks poised to fill Eovaldi's spot in the rotation moving forward now that Winckowski is out of the picture.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Early exit against Jays•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Called up for Tuesday's start•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Returning to bigs to start Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Ineffective in spot start•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Making spot start Thursday•