Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Update expected Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford's (forearm) status is expected to be updated Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Crawford underwent an MRI late this week after dealing with soreness in his forearm during a rehab assignment. He's still awaiting his doctor's assessment, but it sounds as if a follow-up is scheduled for Sunday.
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