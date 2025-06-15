Harrison was traded to the Red Sox as a part of a deal that returns Rafael Devers to the Giants on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Harrison will no longer make his start Sunday night versus the Dodgers, and he will no longer be a member of the Giants' organization. The left-hander has compiled a 4.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over 23.2 innings while posting a 1-1 record in eight appearances, including four starts, with San Francisco in 2025. Harrison could slot into Boston's starting rotation moving forward or operate as a bullpen arm. Right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks (toe) was also among the assets heading to Boston on Sunday.