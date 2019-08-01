The Reds selected Aquino's contract from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Thursday's game against the Braves.

With Yasiel Puig now out of the picture, Aquino will likely step in as the Reds' fifth outfielder after submitting a monstrous .992 OPS -- buoyed by 42 extra-base hits in 323 plate appearances -- at Triple-A this season. Though lefty hitters Jesse Winker, Josh VanMeter and Derek Dietrich are likely the leading candidates to draw most of the starts in the corner-outfield spots versus right-handers, Aquino and Phillip Ervin could be deployed as short-side platoon mates for any of the three lefties.

More News
Our Latest Stories