Tillo underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow July 29, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The Royals added Tillo to their 60-man roster pool in late June, but the 24-year-old southpaw never made a serious run at a spot on the Opening Day roster before he was shut down late in summer camp with UCL damage in his elbow. After getting some opinions from doctors, Tillo officially decided to go under the knife just over two weeks ago rather than treating the injury with rest and rehab. He'll miss the remainder of the season and likely all of the 2021 campaign while recovering from the procedure.