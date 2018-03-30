Royals' Danny Duffy: Disastrous fourth inning derails Opening Day start
Duffy (0-1) surrendered five earned runs and two walks over 4.0 innings in Thursday's loss to the White Sox. He added five strikeouts over the course of his 78 pitches.
The lefty cruised through the White Sox order the first time, but he didn't survive the second time through. Duffy's outing came apart in the fourth when he gave up a leadoff double to Avisail Garcia before surrendering back-to-back home runs to Jose Abreau and Matt Davidson. He would ultimately give up another home run and another double before finally escaping the fourth inning. It's still too early to be concerned about Duffy, but this was a less-than-ideal start for the lefty after his rocky spring. He's lined up to make his next start Wednesday against Jordan Zimmerman and the Tigers.
