Arteaga's contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha prior to Thursday's game against the Twins.

The 25-year-old infielder was hitting .292/.323/.388 with five home runs and 10 steals in 265 plate appearances at Triple-A prior to his promotion. He has good contact skills (10.6 percent strikeout rate) and is capable of playing shortstop, second base and third base. It's possible that the righty-hitting Arteaga will get starts in the middle infield against lefties while Adalberto Mondesi (groin) is on the injured list.

