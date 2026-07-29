Tigers' Troy Melton: Blanks Baltimore for sixth win

Melton (6-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 14-0 rout of the Orioles, scattering three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The O's couldn't even get a runner into scoring position against Melton, while the Tigers' offense put at least one run on the board in every single inning. The 25-year-old right-hander has allowed two runs on fewer in seven straight starts dating back to June 20, delivering a dazzling 1.09 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB over 41.1 innings during that dominant stretch. Melton will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in Seattle.