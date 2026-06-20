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Twins' Connor Prielipp: Shaky in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Prielipp (2-5) allowed six runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Prielipp threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes. It was a quality start by definition, but it wasn't a particularly good outing for the rookie left-hander, who has now allowed at least four runs in five of his last six outings. He's at a 5.17 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB through 55.2 innings over his first 11 major-league starts. Prielipp is tentatively lined up for a tough home start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.

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