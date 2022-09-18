Ryan (12-8) earned the win Sunday in Cleveland, striking out five in 7.2 innings while allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batsman.

After not allowing a hit in seven innings in his last start, Ryan didn't allow a hit Sunday until the fifth inning. He was in control throughout the game and only one baserunner reached scoring position. The 26-year-old is a strong candidate for American League Pitcher of the Week as he tossed 14.2 scoreless innings while striking out 14 and allowing three hits in two starts. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Angels.