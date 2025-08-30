Abel is not in Minnesota's immediate plans in the rotation and will be available out of the bullpen this weekend, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Abel was called up from Triple-A and made a start Aug. 23, giving up six runs in three innings. It looks like he'll be skipped his next turn in the rotation with the Twins having several starters coming back from injury. He'll likely get at least another start or two this season as the Twins evaluate him as a candidate for next year's rotation.