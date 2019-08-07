Twins' Randy Dobnak: Promotion on tap
Dobnak will have his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Dobnak is slated to earn his first big-league promotion after impressing across three minor-league levels. The 24-year-old righty, who started the season with High-A Fort Myers, has posted a combined 2.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 102:24 K:BB across 125 innings (19 starts, three relief appearances) with Fort Myers, Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester. Dobnak figures to offer length out of the big-league bullpen after Kohl Stewart -- who tossed three innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Braves -- was sent to the minors.
