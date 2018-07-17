White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could be activated Friday
Garcia (hamstring) took batting practice Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of the White Sox's first game of the second half Friday against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
In addition to facing live pitching, Garcia has resumed participating in outfield drills, with the latter activity providing better evidence that he's coming along nicely in his recovery from a right hamstring strain. Garcia will likely need to prove he can run the bases without issue before the White Sox determine the 27-year-old's next step, whether that's rejoining the big club or heading out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment. Either way, Garcia's return to the big club appears imminent, which could result in a downturn in opportunities for Daniel Palka or Leury Garcia.
