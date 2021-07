The White Sox have selected Gosswein with the 124th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound southpaw pitched at Bradley University. Gosswein throws a sinking fastball that sits low-90s, as well as a curveball, slider and changeup, each of which is about average. His 2021 season was marred by inconsistency, so it's unclear which version of Gosswein the White Sox organization will get on a given day.