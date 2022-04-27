site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not starting Wednesday
Harrison isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Harrison returned to the lineup Tuesday against Kansas City and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Danny Mendick will take his place at the keystone and bat ninth.
