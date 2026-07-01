White Sox's Noah Schultz: Fans seven in return from IL

Schultz (2-5) took the loss Wednesday as the White Sox were downed 6-1 by the Orioles, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day after recovering from a knee issue that cost him all of June, Schultz blanked Baltimore for four innings before running out of gas in the fifth and getting lifted after 87 pitches (57 strikes). The seven strikeouts were the southpaw's highest total since April 25, when he fanned a career-high eight. Through his first nine big-league starts, Schultz carries a 5.86 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 40:26 K:BB through 43 innings. He'll look to be a little more efficient in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Red Sox.