Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Cole (elbow) could pitch in some Grapefruit League games before the end of camp, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cole missed the entirety of the 2025 season following Tommy John with internal bracing surgery last March. He's been throwing since August, will progress to live batting practice session in a couple weeks and could progress to game action by mid- to late-March. However, while Cole's rehab has gone as well as could be expected, the Yankees don't expect him to rejoin their rotation until late May or early June.