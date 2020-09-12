Cole (5-3) scattered two hits and a walk over seven shutout innings Friday to pick up the win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Orioles. He struck out nine.

The O's never even got a runner into scoring position against the right-hander, and he threw 74 of his 114 pitches for strikes en route to his second shutout of the season -- although neither one was a traditional nine-inning effort. Cole will take a 3.20 ERA and 79:15 K:BB through 59 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Blue Jays.