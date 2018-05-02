Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Dealing with left elbow tightness
Montgomery exited Tuesday's game against the Astros early with left elbow tightness, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Montgomery suffered the injury during his tidy seven-pitch first inning Tuesday. He'll return to New York on Wednesday to undergo further testing on his irritated elbow. A more concrete diagnosis of his injury should become available following those tests.
