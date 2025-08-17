Caballero went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs and two stolen bases against the Cardinals in a 12-8 victory Saturday.

Caballero started in right field for the second straight game, as Giancarlo Stanton got another day off. The speedy Caballero has taken advantage of the sudden opportunity, setting the table from the bottom of the order by reaching base six times over nine plate appearances while swiping four bases. Given that production, he may begin to see his playing time tick up -- in fact, Caballero is back in the lineup Sunday, this time starting at shortstop in place of Anthony Volpe.