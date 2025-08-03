Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Ben Rice will get the nod at first base Sunday, but Goldschmidt had occupied the position in five of the past six matchups -- all against right-handed pitchers. Though Rice has been far more productive against righties among the two players this season, Goldschmidt's longer track record of success in the big leagues has at least temporarily prevented him from falling into a pure short-side platoon role. Goldschmidt is slashing just .200/.256/.250 with a 37.2 percent strikeout rate since the All-Star break, however, and it's unclear how much patience manager Aaron Boone will exercise with the 37-year-old if he continues to languish.