Goldschmidt isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against Houston.

Goldschmidt is on the bench for a second straight game, as Ben Rice fills in at first base. Goldschmit entered as a pinch hitter Wednesday and delivered a solo home run. The 37-year-old hasn't been out of the lineup in back-to-back games since June 21 and 22.

