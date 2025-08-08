Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against Houston.
Goldschmidt is on the bench for a second straight game, as Ben Rice fills in at first base. Goldschmit entered as a pinch hitter Wednesday and delivered a solo home run. The 37-year-old hasn't been out of the lineup in back-to-back games since June 21 and 22.
