Andrew Harrison: Waived by Warriors

Harrison was cut loose by the Warriors on Saturday.

The fourth-year pro, who averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 assists in across 17 games for three different teams last year, was waived by the Warriors on Saturday. If he clears waivers, there's a good chance he'll end up on the Santa Cruz roster for the start of the 2019-20 season.

