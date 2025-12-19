Portis logged 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and one block over 39 minutes during the Bucks' 111-102 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Portis gave the Bucks the scoring punch off the bench they needed to stay competitive during Thursday's loss. He finished as the team's leading scorer and rebounder, en route to his second double-double of the season. He started in the second half ahead of Jericho Sims, so it's possible Portis enters the starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Sunday.