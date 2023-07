Beasley signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Bucks on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beasley appeared in 81 contests between stops with the Lakers and Jazz a season ago, averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest. He's an intriguing add for the Bucks, who will more than likely utilize the 26-year-old as one of their first players off the bench during the upcoming campaign.