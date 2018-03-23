Bulls' Robin Lopez: Three straight DNP-CDs
Lopez has not played in each of the Bulls' last three games, and his availability going forward is unclear.
The big man was officially inactive for last Saturday's game against Cleveland, and while the Bulls haven't commented on his status, he remained out Monday in New York and Wednesday against Denver. Prior to the matchup with the Cavs, Lopez had logged 12 minutes in four consecutive games, a stretch that came on the heels of the league warning the Bulls about resting healthy players. Until the team says otherwise, Lopez's status should be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but at this point his fantasy value for the rest of the season is extremely minimal, given the unpredictable nature of his role.
