Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Done for season
Windler (lower leg) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Windler has yet to play this season due to a left tibial stress reaction, and it was recently determined that the rookie will require season-ending surgery after he showed little improvement over an extended period of rehabilitation and treatment. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge following the procedure, which is scheduled for Jan. 21.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Sidelined again Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Remains out Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Out again Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Not playing Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...