Bogdanovic (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Bogdanovic has been sidelined since Dec. 26 due to a hamstring injury. He didn't travel with the team during its three-game road trip that just wrapped up, but he'll remain sidelined even though the Clippers are back in LA. It's unclear if Bogdanovic is anywhere close to returning, but his next chance to play will come Sunday against Brooklyn.