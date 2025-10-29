Lopez logged three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 98-79 loss to the Warriors.

Despite playing a season-high 19 minutes, Lopez turned in his worst performance of the season. The big man has chipped in fewer than seven points in three consecutive games, during which he has shot just 31.3 percent from the field. The veteran center will likely continue serving as Ivica Zubac's primary backup and will look to bounce back in Friday's game against the Pelicans.