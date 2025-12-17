In this article, we will look at 10 of the league's most dangerous 3-point shooters so far this season.

Masters of Efficiency

Cam Spencer, Grizzlies

Spencer has taken a massive leap in his sophomore season, going from 4.2 points in 10.1 minutes per game last season to 12 points on 51.5 percent shooting in 21.7 minutes per game this season. His most impressive work is coming from beyond the arc, where he is knocking down 50.8 percent of his shots, resulting in an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers per game. His long-range shooting percentage stands as the best in the league among players who have played at least 15 games. He is also in the midst of a hot streak, averaging 16.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and one steal over the last 10 games.

AJ Green, Bucks

Green shot better than 40 percent from deep through his first three seasons and is back at it again. He is currently working on a career-best 48.5 percent mark from deep, which is good for the second-best rate among players who have played at least 15 games. He is averaging 3.3 makes per game, giving his team a great option on the perimeter and forcing defenses to stay honest in their coverage. His impressive track record and strong play to start the year are allowing him to enjoy his first consistent role as a starter, where he is averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Bobby Portis, Bucks

Portis is not likely a player that most would have expected to find on this list, but he has surely earned it by knocking down a career-best 1.8 3s per game, while shooting a career-best clip of 47.6 percent from deep. His ability to stretch the floor adds to the utility he brings off the bench, primarily characterized by his infectious energy and hustle. Despite his notable contribution, he is seeing slightly fewer minutes per game this season, which is limiting his production in points, rebounds, and assists. However, his standout efficiency from deep is a significant development in his repertoire and should allow him to maintain a significant role in the long run.

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls

Dosunmu is showing an impressive step forward in his 3-point shooting, averaging a career-best 1.9 makes per game on 47.5 percent shooting from deep, which is a major improvement from his previous career high of 40.3 percent. He continues to compete for minutes among a roster that boasts a good amount of depth at the wings and in the backcourt. However, his newfound affinity from deep, in addition to his ability to contribute across the stat sheet, will make a strong case for him to work his way into a more significant role before too long.

Vit Krejci, Hawks

Krejci shot at least 49 percent from the field in each of the last two seasons and is on pace for a new career high, shooting 50.9 percent from the field this year. In the meantime, he is also averaging a career-best 2.6 made 3-pointers per game, while hitting a blistering 46.5 percent from downtown. His contribution across the board is otherwise relatively limited, making his ability to knock down shots from deep, along with an active defensive presence, essential to the value he brings.

Volume Scorers

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Curry leads the league with an average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game, while shooting a formidable 41.2 percent from deep. He has averaged more than five 3-pointers per game only three times in his 16 seasons, which makes the current pace even more impressive for the 37-year-old. He has already topped the 40-point mark four times this season, as he continues to lead the way on the offensive end for his squad. On the other hand, his assist numbers are slumping, as he is averaging fewer than five per game for the first time in his career.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Mitchell is scoring at the best rate of his career, averaging highs of 30.7 points on 49.4 percent shooting. His efficiency also extends beyond the arc, as he is knocking down a career-high 4.0 3s per game while shooting a career-best 38.1 percent from deep. Despite his dominant play, his squad has been unable to capture the momentum they enjoyed last season, as injuries have been a factor, including Darius Garland playing in only 11 of their 27 games. Nonetheless, Mitchell is showing that he still has room to rise in his ninth season, where he is combining his top-tier skill with veteran savvy.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

While most of the attention has been focused on his big-name teammates over the last few seasons, Maxey continues to steal the show with superstar-level production. He has improved his scoring average every year in his career, and now, in his sixth season, he is averaging 31.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting, while hitting 3.7 3s per game on 39.1 percent shooting from downtown. He is also averaging a career high in field-goal attempts per game, with more than 20 for a third straight season. His determination to step up and carry the squad has led him to develop into one of the league's most productive and feared guards.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets

Porter has always been an efficient scorer, shooting better than 48 percent from the field in each of his five healthy seasons. He is currently showing that those numbers were no fluke and not the result of getting open looks from the playmaking and gravity of his former teammates, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Instead, Porter is leading the charge for his new squad with a career-high 25.6 points per game on 49.7 percent shooting, including a career-high 3.6 made 3s per game while shooting 39.9 percent from deep. The ability to translate his shot-making and efficiency from a fourth-option role to a first-option role is an extremely impressive development in the 27-year-old's seventh season.

James Harden, Clippers

The only surprise about Harden being on this list is the fact that he is still among the league's best 3-point scorers in his 17th season in the league. He is averaging 3.6 3-pointers per game, which is his most since 2020-21 and would result in his sixth season averaging at least three per game. He is hitting 37.6 percent from deep, which is very respectable for a player who faces constant defensive attention and continues to deliver strong production across the board. Although his team is struggling this season, Harden is not letting it affect his focus and remains one of the most proficient offensive forces in the game.