Fantasy Basketball: Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, schedule analysis

Believe it or not, we have less than three weeks left in the NBA regular season. For some, Week 24 will bring the championship round in their Fantasy Basketball league. With injuries mounting across the league and teams resting players, it's as important as ever to make sure you have a firm grasp on the schedule. Let's examine the best and worst matchups for the upcoming week and discuss the impact it will have for the players on those rosters.

Best five matchups

MEM: 4 games, vs. OKC, vs. GS, at PHO, at LAC

The Grizzlies find themselves in a heated race down the stretch, but it's just not the race they were hoping to be involved in. They currently have the seventh-worst record in the NBA and are just one-and-a-half games behind the Mavericks for the sixth-worst mark. Coming up behind them is the Pelicans and Lakers, so they likely want to make sure they don't win too many games moving forward. Their final two games against the Suns and Clippers this week are part of a back-to-back set, so don't be surprised if Mike Conley Jr. gets a night off. Even taking that into consideration, he's still worth starting. So is Jonas Valanciunas, who has thrived since coming over from the Raptors. If you're looking for help on waivers, Joakim Noah is still available in 68 percent of CBS leagues and has proven to be a valuable source of production behind Valanciunas. Delon Wright logged 42 minutes in a start against the Rockets on Wednesday and should be locked into that role moving forward with Avery Bradley (leg) potentially missing all of this week. He's available in 82 percent of leagues.

LAL: 4 games, vs. WAS, at UTA, vs. CHA, at NO

If the Lakers were still fighting to get into the playoffs, this could have been a great week for LeBron James. The Wizards and Pelicans have two of the worst defenses in the league while the Hornets have allowed an average of 114.1 points across their past 15 games. The only tough matchup comes against the Jazz. Unfortunately for those who drafted James, the Lakers falling out of the race is going to significantly impact his upside. He sat out Tuesday with a groin injury, and even though it doesn't appear to be serious, he'll likely sit out at least one of the matchups between the Wizards and Jazz since they come on consecutive days. Still, the potential for three games makes him worth starting. You'll just need to temper your expectations. Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee should also be started based on this schedule. If you're in a really deep league and need 3-pointers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.6 3-pointers across his past five games and is available in 79 percent of leagues.

POR: 4 games, vs. BKN, at CHI, at ATL, at DET

Finally, a team with playoff aspirations. The Blazers currently occupy the fourth seed in the West and are only half a game behind the Rockets for third place. Their quest to at least hold onto home-court advantage in the first round was made a little tougher when C.J. McCollum was lost to a knee injury. It's doubtful that he plays this week, which is a shame for those who drafted him considering this favorable schedule. Damian Lillard has an even higher upside with McCollum out and Jusuf Nurkic should also be asked to carry more of the offensive load, leaving them with the potential to be difference makers when it matters the most in Fantasy. Maurice Harkless is currently available in 83 percent of leagues and is worth a look on waivers after averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals across his past 15 games. He even shot 53.8 percent from the field during that stretch.

LAC: 4 games, at MIN, at MIL, vs. CLE, vs. MEM

The Clippers have won eight of their past 10 games to virtually lock up their spot in the playoffs. It's a tremendous accomplishment considering they dealt away Tobias Harris at the trade deadline. They do still have something left to play for since they are currently tied with three other teams for the fifth through eighth seeds. They'd likely love to avoid the Warriors and Nuggets in the first round, so it should be business as usual this week with their rotations. Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley should all be primed for big performances, especially with how poorly the Timberwolves and Cavaliers play on defense. Ivica Zubac is available in 64 percent of leagues and is a worthy addition if you need a big man based on his averages of 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across his last 15 games.

WAS: 4 games, at LAL, at PHO, at UTA, at DEN

Things couldn't start out much better for the Wizards in Week 24 with matchups against the Suns and Lakers. They allow the third-most and seventh-most points per game. Add in the Wizards playing at the ninth-fastest pace (102.4) and they could post some juicy stat lines. Unfortunately, their schedule isn't all rainbows and sunshine with two tough matchups against the Jazz and Nuggets. Despite those unfavorable contests, Bradley Beal could carry teams to a Fantasy title with four games. Tomas Satoransky, Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis should also be started. Trevor Ariza (groin) was out Thursday, but he too could be worth starting if he's healthy by Monday. An intriguing turn of events happened Thursday when Thomas Bryant was inserted into the starting five against the Nuggets and cashed in with 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes. He could be locked into that role moving forward, leaving him with significant upside. He's still available in 53 percent of leagues.

Worst five matchups

NY: 2 games, vs. TOR, vs. MIA

If there is a silver lining to the Knicks only playing two games, it's that you don't need to lose any sleep over trying to project their rotations. They've been one of the least consistent teams in terms of playing time all season, dealing significant blows to the Fantasy value of the players on their roster. Their two games are also against two good defensive teams, making this a situation to completely avoid.

CHI: 3 games, at TOR, vs. POR, vs. TOR

The Bulls at least get to play three games, but this is certainly a tough stretch against two really good teams. The first two games are also part of a back-to-back set, so don't be surprised if they rest Zach LaVine and/or Otto Porter Jr. for at least one of those contests. Porter has already missed their last two games with a shoulder injury while LaVine has sat out three of their past six games. It might be wise to bench both players. Continue to start Lauri Markkanen with confidence, but everyone else on the roster comes with some risk. Robin Lopez has played well and is available in 54 percent of leagues, but he'll have tough matchups against Marc Gasol and Jusuf Nurkic. Even though Kris Dunn has shown flashes of promise, he's largely been inconsistent this season.

CLE: 3 games, vs. BOS, at SA, at LAC

As we continue to run through the tanking teams in the league, the Cavaliers check in with a brutal stretch for Week 24. The Celtics allow the seventh-fewest points per game (107.7) and the Spurs are inside the bottom-10 in the league in pace of play. There is a bit of a silver lining with their last game being against the Clippers, but the Cavaliers don't really have many exciting Fantasy options outside of Kevin Love. The only other option to maybe feel comfortable about starting is Collin Sexton, who has been a monster down the stretch with averages of 26.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 3-pointers across his last seven games.

PHO: 3 games, at UTA, vs. WAS, vs. MEM

Like the Cavaliers, the Suns will face two stout defenses in the Jazz and Grizzlies. Also like the Cavaliers, injuries could have a big impact this week. Kelly Oubre Jr. (thumb) is out for the season and it doesn't look like T.J. Warren (ankle) is coming back anytime soon. Tyler Johnson (knee) has also missed their last four contests. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are the only two Suns who stand out as must starts.

IND: 3 games, at OKC, at BOS, vs. ORL

They Pacers are very much a defense-first team. They don't really have a choice with Victor Oladipo (knee) out. They play at the sixth-slowest pace (98.7), so taking the floor only three teams in Week 24 doesn't really help the Fantasy upsides of those on their roster. Throw in matchups against the Celtics and a Magic team that plays at the eighth-slowest pace, and this isn't a great spot for them to thrive. Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner are still probably worth starting. Outside of those two, Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis are the only other two who should even be considered.