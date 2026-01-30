Jaquez ended Thursday's 116-113 win over the Bulls with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

Jaquez has been one of the most productive bench players in the NBA this season, and he's scored in double digits in each of his last three outings, racking up 52 points, 19 rebounds and 16 assists over that span. Jaquez is averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while coming off the bench in each of his 12 contests since the beginning of January, and he should continue to hold down a steady role in the Heat's rotation due to impact with the second unit.