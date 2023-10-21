Watch Now:

Robinson recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one rebound in 16 minutes during Friday's 110-104 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Robinson showcased his defensive potential Friday but struggled with his shooting. Robinson is expected to be the Heat's third-string center behind Bam Adebayo and Thomas Bryant this season.

