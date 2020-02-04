Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Triple-double in OT win
Payton scored 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 15 assists, 11 rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 139-134 overtime win over the Cavaliers.
It's his first triple-double as a Knick, and the 17th of his career. Payton's offense remains erratic but he's otherwise delivering solid fantasy value in the starting lineup for New York, averaging 10.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.7 boards and 1.5 steals over his last 12 games.
