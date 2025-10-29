Brunson recorded 36 points (14-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 loss to the Bucks.

Brunson continued his strong start to the season, scoring at least 30 points for the third straight game. While the production was certainly more than adequate, the bigger talking point came late in the game when he appeared to hurt his groin. The incident happened whilst being defended by Giannis Antetokounmpo, causing the Knicks to call a timeout. He was able to play out the game, but this is definitely a situation to monitor moving forward.