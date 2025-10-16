Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dealing with quad issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Towns was limited to individual work at Thursday's practice, and the Knicks are labeling him as day-to-day. Towns can be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, but the Knicks may exercise caution.
